Mansfield Town will continue to pursue defender Lewis Brunt, despite having a bid rejected by Leicester City.

And boss Nigel Clough said he was looking to bring in three more players to add to his three summer signings so far to complete his squad, having this week unexpectedly lost midfielder Ollie Clarke to Swindon Town.

Stags were impressed by young defender Brunt's displays on loan last season, but it seems unlikely they will be able to sign him permanently as hoped.

“We put a bid in which was rejected and unfortunately we might be too far apart in terms of their valuation and what we can pay,” said Clough.

Lewis Brunt - Stags bid rejected by Leicester.

“But we will keep trying with it and we always have the loan option as well. Negotiations are ongoing.

“We are certainly not ruling him out. He remains our number one target.

“He has only had the one season in League Two and did very well, despite a couple of errors.

“If he plays at the same standard in League One then he might be worth a little bit more to Leicester in 12 months time.”

He added: “We are looking around and we have a couple of names to replace Ollie Clarke in the midfield area, which we will need to do, then just another centre half and another forward.

“We have one of each in so far.

“We wanted to sign five or six players and with Ollie going I think it will probably be six now.

“I think everyone else has now agreed in principle to sign from last season, and hopefully we are not too far away with Stephen Quinn.”

Clarke, 31, joined Swindon for an undisclosed fee after four successful years with Stags, making 152 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

Clarke said: “To the fans. Where do I start?

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent your club.

“You've given us as players first class support since the day I arrived.

“Yours is a proper family club with great values which has helped me grow as a person and a player.

“I'd personally like to thank John and Carolyn (Radford) for giving me the opportunity to play for and captain your club, and for giving the squad everything possible to help us succeed.

“I’d also like to say a massive thank you to the management team and training ground staff for making every day an enjoyable working environment.