Leeds United after Liverpool winger Ryan Kenty, Derby County blow in hopes to get Harry Wilson on loan, Nottingham Forest close in on Samba Sow - and the rest of the Championship rumours.

Leeds United have been tipped to land Liverpool winger Ryan Kent in a £10m move, with Rangers struggling to reach the Reds' asking price. (Daily Star)

Sheffield Wednesday look like they could miss out on signing their former loanee Josh Onomah, with Huddersfield Town understood to be in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Spurs midfielder. (Football Insider)

Derby County's hopes of bringing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson back in on loan have been dealt a blow, as the Reds are said to be looking to sell the 22-year-old this summer. (Sky Sports)

Birmingham City are said to be ready to break their transfer record to land Inter striker George Puscas, who shone in the summer Euro U21 tournament in France. (Football Italia)

Nottingham Forest have been tipped to land powerhouse midfielder Samba Sow, who currently plays for Dynamo Moscow and has 36 caps for Mali. (The 72)

Derby County are believed to be the front-runners to sign Arsenal's promising defender Krystian Bielik, who is likely to cost a hefty £10m, or could be loaned out. (Derby Telegraph)

Leeds United look like they could convince Aston Villa-linked midfielder Kalvin Phillips to remain at the club, with the player believed to be willing to stay if his wage demands are met. (Football League World)

Ipswich Town are rumoured to have put their move for Millwall forward Tom Elliott on hold, and will look at other options before making a final decision. (East Anglian Times)

West Brom aren't believed to have received an offer for their winger Matt Phillips, despite reports of Aston Villa looking to splash more cash to land the 28-year-old. (Birmingham Live)

Cardiff City are said to be on the brink of announcing a new summer signing, with Heidenheim striker Robert Glatzel set to join in a £5.5m deal. (BBC Sport)