Lee Gregory the hero in goal thriller as Mansfield Town share six goals with Burton Albion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town drew 3-3 in an absolute thriller against Burton Albion in their first home League One game for 21 years this afternoon.

From start to finish, both sides pushed forward at every opportunity and Stags twice led before falling behind only for Lee Gregory to net a stoppage time penalty kick for a thoroughly deserved point.

A rip-roaring first half saw chances aplenty at both ends with Stags grabbing a four minute lead through Will Evans only to see Billy Bodin fire Burton level three minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Stags played some delightful football, carved out some great chances, and deserved their interval lead when Jack Armer turned a low Lucas Akins cross into his own net in added time.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the One Call Stadium, 17 Aug 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Evans was wide in a one-on-one just after the break and on 69 minutes Ben Whitfield made him pay with a deflected equaliser.

Keillor-Davis then wasted a second one-on-one for the home side and Burton quickly showed him how to do it as Bodin finished a one-on-one at the other end to put Albion ahead for the first time.

But Lee Gregory rescued a 97th minute point from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags began with Jordan Bowery at left back and Lucas Akins at right back in a side showing just one change from the win at Barnsley with Frazer Blake-Tracy out with a hamstring strain.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the One Call Stadium, 17 Aug 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Burton were forced to head away a dangerous Keillor-Dunn cross inside the first 30 seconds as Stags began brightly.

A nice move down the centre then ended with Gregory having a shot blocked while Baccus sent a crossing chance into the sidenetting.

But Stags were ahead on four minutes after a mistake by keeper Crocombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keeper played an awful pass straight to the lurking Keillor-Dunn whose attempted finish was blocked by Crocombe, who was helpless as Evans rolled in the loose ball.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the One Call Stadium, 17 Aug 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But rattled Burton hauled themselves level with three minutes as Bodin picked up possession outside the box from Whitfield's pass and let fly with a superb, unstoppable finish to the left of Pym from 18 yards.

Stags won a free kick on the right which Armer delayed to see a ninth minute yellow card for his troubles.

Gregory was over the bar from a tight angle on the left on 12 minutes as Stags tried to wrestle back the initiative.

Whitfield was then well wide from distance for the Brewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Burton Albion FC at the One Call Stadium, 17 Aug 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On 22 minutes a superb left wing cross from Bowery picked out Baccus who saw his first time finish beaten away instinctively by Crocombe.

Burton responded with a low shot from Orsi that Pym saved at full stretch and then Reed produced a great sliding block to deny Armer.

A loose pass from Baccus set up another Brewers move which ended with Chauke pulling a low finish well wide.

Burton continued to look more and more dangerous and Whitfield wasn't far wide with a glancing header from Orsi'a far post cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on the half-hour Stags came close again as Keillor-Dunn's pass saw Evans fire first time against the near post.

A minute later Keillor-Dunn burst into the box on the left, steadied himself and forced Crocombe to save.

Within another minute Baccus curled a low ball into the box and Gregory fired first time straight at the keeper.

The home pressure continued and Keillor-Dunn had another effort blocked from a Baccus pass.

Akoto was too high for Albion in response on 38 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 39 minutes Crocombe miscontrolled a backpass on his goal line but with home fans screaming it had crossed the line, the officials played on.

Stags piled on the pressure as half-time approached and were rewarded in the one added minute as a good move got Stags into the last third and Akins' low, near post cross was turned into his own net by Armer.

On the restart Crocombe had to grab a Quinn cross from the left.

Quinn's fantastic through ball on 49 minutes had Evans through on goal but somehow he planted his finish wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bodin shot was at a comfortable height for Pm to grab soon after.

Burton then came close on 54 minutes as Reed made a great last ditch tackle and Pym then saved Whitfield's shot.

Sub Williams poked a finish across the face of goal on 63 minutes.

But the game was all square again on 69 minutes as Whitfield saw a low shot deflect just inside the near post off Oshilaja.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed hacked down Chauke on 72 minutes to see the home side's first booking.

With 16 minutes left Clough sent on Swan and Boateng for Evans and Quinn.

A brilliant pass on the turn by Gregory sent Keillor-Davis clear on 78 minutes but the usually deadly marksman shot wide.

Burton made him pay on 81 minutes as a poor header from Flint went to Orsi, who sent Bodin clear to tuck away his second of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Near the end Reed saw a powerful shot deflect for a corner from which Gregory's finish was saved by the keeper at the second attempt.

Seven minutes were added and in the second of those Pym denied Bodin a hat-trick with a great save from a powerful shot.

But Stags were not finished and in the seventh added minute were level from the penalty spot.

The referee spotted a defender pulling in the scrum in the box and a delighted Gregory stepped up to send Crocombe the wrong way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STAGS: Pym, Akins, Flint, Oshilaja, Bowery (McLaughlin 85), Reed, Baccus (Lewis 89), S. Quinn (Boateng 74), Keillor-Dunn, Gregory, Evans (Swan 74). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams, B. Quinn.BURTON: Crocombe, Godwin-Malife, Watt, Kalinauskas, Orsi (Bennett 82), Bodin, Akoto (Williams 59), Vancooten, Armer, Chauke (Bajrami 76), Whitfield (Cooper-Love 82). SUBS NOT USED: Isted, Burrell, Delap.REFEREE: Sam Purkiss.ATTENDANCE: 7,781 (877 away).