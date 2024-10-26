Lee Gregory the hero as Mansfield Town hold table-topping Birmingham City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town roared back from an early setback to earn a superb point with a 1-1 home draw against League One leaders Birmingham City today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big-spending visitors dominated the first hour, having been buoyed by a 10th minute opener by Willum Willumsson.

But Stags had stayed in the contest and found themselves level from a Lee Gregory free kick on 63 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from a scare when Aden Flint hit his own post soon after, Stags then rose several gears and had Birmingham on the back foot with the home support deafening and thoroughly deserved a share of the spoils.

Lee Gregory levels during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Birmingham City FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield were dealt a pre-match blow when the influential Louis Reed was ruled out with an injury which opened a door for George Maris to make his first start of the campaign after injury.

Nigel Clough also changed up his wing backs with Stephen McLaughlin and Elliott Hewitt in for Frazer Blake-Tracy and Lucas Akins.

Up front Lee Gregory came in for Ben Waine in a fourth change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Stansfield and Lyndon Dykes came into the Blues' starting line up while Welsh U21 midfielder Luke Harris was back on their bench.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Birmingham City FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

There was warm applause pre-match for an appearance by Stags legend Matt Green, who left to join the Blues.

Stags won an early corner while Oshilaja blocked Stansfield's first shot in the game's first exchanges.

Baccus overhit a cross after a good home move, but on 10 minutes the Blues were ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson got to the left by-line and his low, pulled-back cross was buried by Willumsson from 12 yards via a slight deflection.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Birmingham City FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Cochrane was too high with a first time shot on 13 minutes, then Dykes had a low shot deflect wide and Iwata was too high from another shooting chance as the visitors tried to take a firm grip on proceedings.

Iwata then brought down Baccus for the first booking of the afternoon on 22 minutes.

Mansfield's first goal attempt came on 24 minutes a low Maris effort took a deflection and flew straight to Allsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pym had a let-off on 25 minutes when his loose pass was intercepted and he had to quickly close down and block a finish from Willumsson.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Birmingham City FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Paik fired well over as the Blues continued to control the game.

On 32 minutes Evans chased a short backpass and got in a block that left the keeper rolling around and a free kick awarded which seemed harsh.

Three minutes later Maris was dispossessed and Birmingham broke with Willumson setting up Dykes for a first time rising shot that sailed over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Baccus lost possession and Stansfield had a shot deflect wide for City's second corner.

Lewis was booked on 41 minutes for sliding in dangerously on Dykes and a minute later Paik was inches over from 25 yards as the Blues went in ahead.

Stags made a triple change at the break as Flint, Akins and Blake-Tracy replaced Hewitt, Maris and Cargill, Oshilaja moving up into midfield.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Birmingham City FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Birmingham produced a great flowing move on 49 minutes that ended with Dykes sending a diving header straight at Pym from Anderson's cross.

Then Oshilaja got an important block on another Paik shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin's trip on Laird on 56 minutes saw the yellow card out again.

Boateng took over from Lewis in the home midfield with 28 minutes to go.

Baccus was brought down inches outside the box on 63 minutes with Stags screaming for a penalty.

In the end it didn't matter as Gregory stepped up and drilled a low finish through the wall and inside the near post to level matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield had a huge let-off two minutes later as, trying to block an Anderson effort, Flint hit his own post and Dykes then looked a certain scorer from the rebound but somehow screwed the ball wide from eight yards on the turn.

Akins had a headed opportunity, but was unable to get any power on it as the home fans turned up the noise levels and the balance of the game now moving into Mansfield's favour.

Evans sent another attempt over as the rattled visitors made a triple change.

Then McLaughlin forced Allsop to save at his near post from Boateng's pass while Evans nodded a Blake-Tracy cross over the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allsop was there again to tip over another McLaughlin shot from a Blake-Tracy cross, then Evans briefly raced clear onto a long Pym kick but was crowded out by defenders as the visitors got back quickly.

Gregory them broke well and Boateng took over to set up Evans for a first time effort over.

Blues pushed for a winner near the end but Stags held firm for a deserved point.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (Akins HT), Bowery, Oshilaja, Cargill (Flint HT), McLaughlin, Maris (Blake-Tracy HT), Baccus (S. Quinn 79), Lewis (Boateng 62), Evans, Gregory. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Waine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIRMINGHAM: Allsop, Laird (Gardner-Hickman 70), Klarer, Davies, Cochrane, Paik, Iwata (Leonard 70), Willumsson, Stansfield (May 59), Anderson (Yokoyama 79), Dykes (Harris 70). SUBS NOT USED: Peacock-Farrell, Sanderson.

REFEREE: Paul Howard.

ATTENDANCE: 8,583 (1,666 away).