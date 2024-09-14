Lee Gregory celebrates his brilliant winner.

Goal hero Lee Gregory believes digging in deep was the key to Mansfield Town’s 2-1 win over Cambridge United.

The in-form striker wrapped up the points thanks to a beautiful curling effort in the top corner midway through the second half.

Stags were severely tested deep into stoppage-time with Christy Pym making two cracking stops to secure a first home win of the campaign.

“The lads dug so deep today,”he said. “The last ten minutes showed just what we are about. “That is us and we will do it week in week out.

“We can work hard to get the results and we will do that.

“The last kick of the game showed how much we are digging in,” he said. “There were bodies all over the place, but that's what you need and that's what got us the result.

“We deserved the win and if they had equalised it would have been two points dropped.

“When you dig in and work hard it is a relief that you get the result. We are better than a few teams in this league and we have to believe it more.”

And Gregory was delighted to have played his part in the hard-fought win.

“It is nice to win in front of the home fans and to contribute with the goals,” added Gregory.

“I could have played better. I know I scored two goals but that’s what a striker does, he gets the credit for scoring the goals.

“As soon as it left my foot I knew it was going in, I knew, you just get a feeling and it was a special feeling.

“When you hit it right you know. I could see where the keeper was standing and it was nice to see it go in.

“We need a good home record because it is hard away from home in this league and hopefully we can keep it going and keep the fans happy.”

