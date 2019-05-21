Lee Glover excited by new role at Mansfield Town

New Mansfield Town assistant boss Lee Glover said he was excited about his unexpected new job at a club he believes to be on the up.

Glover admitted it was a hard decision to leave good friend Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers, but said he has seen the potential at Mansfield and wants to be a part of it as John Dempster’s right hand man.

“I am very pleased to get the offer from John and the club,” he said.

“Looking round the facilities and meeting people there is a very positive vibe around the building and it’s something I want to be part of. It’s very much a club on the up.

“It was a very difficult decision as Grant has taken me into a couple of clubs and is also a friend.

“But I just thought this opportunity was too good to pass up.

“I had a couple of opportunities during last season which I just didn’t think were right and I was happy with what I was doing at Doncaster.

“But this one, working with John and with the ambition of the club, I thought it was the right time to give it a go.

“I have been down and watched a few games here and the ambition is there. You can see the club is on a good footing and wanting to go forward.

“You don’t get many opportunities at clubs like that, so I am very excited.”

Glover first worked under the legendary Brian Clough at Forest before gaining a wealth of experience as a player and on backroom staff at different clubs and levels.

“I have played in all four professional leagues, starting with Nottingham Forest in 1986” he said.

“I stopped playing in 2002 and then had managerial spells at Corby, Grantham and King’s Lynn.

“Then I went in at Derby and worked my way through the academy with Nigel Clough to become U23s senior coach before Steve McClaren came in and moved me a bit closer to the first team.

“I went to Burton for a spell, then Coventry, before Grant McCann took me in as assistant manager at Peterborough, then he took me in again at Doncaster.

“So I do have a bit of experience I hope I can help John with. We are both from Corby so our paths have crossed quite a bit.”

He continued: “John is the manager and he has obviously got the say. But he will lean on me with my contacts and experience in the game.

“One thing is for sure, it won’t be for lack of effort that anything will go wrong as we will put a shift in and make sure when the team goes out on the pitch we’ve done the best we can to make sure they have a good chance of winning.”

The current squad certainly excites Glover, even before he has helped to strengthen it.

“David (Flitcroft) and Ben (Futcher) put together a very good squad here and were unlucky. So there is a lot of potential,” he said.

“John and I have to try to further that and get the best out of the players.

“It’s difficult to win a game of football at any level, but I have been around people who have achieved a lot in the game and the thing they have always taught me is to focus on one game, try to get a result, then move on.”