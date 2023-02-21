News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have climbed the table with 18 points from their last 10 matches.

League Two's hottest and coldest teams right now and how Mansfield Town compares to promotion rivals Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City in the form guide - in pictures

Mansfield Town are pretty hot right now, having bagged 18 points from their last 10 matches.

By Stephen Thirkill
57 minutes ago

It has seen them climb nicely up the table as Mansfield push for that long-awaited promotion to League One.

But how does that form compare to the teams around them and who are the best and worst teams around the league right now?

Here we take a look at the form table over the last ten matchdays. (Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk).

Get the latest Stags news here

1. Stockport County - 23pts

11 7 2 2 17:7 10 23

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Sutton United - 21pts

10 6 3 1 15:10 5 21

Photo: Clive Rose

3. Colchester United - 20pts

11 6 2 3 12:9 3 20

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Carlisle United - 19pts

10 6 1 3 12:8 4 19

Photo: Chris Holloway

