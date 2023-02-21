League Two's hottest and coldest teams right now and how Mansfield Town compares to promotion rivals Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City in the form guide - in pictures
Mansfield Town are pretty hot right now, having bagged 18 points from their last 10 matches.
It has seen them climb nicely up the table as Mansfield push for that long-awaited promotion to League One.
But how does that form compare to the teams around them and who are the best and worst teams around the league right now?
Here we take a look at the form table over the last ten matchdays. (Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk).
Page 1 of 6