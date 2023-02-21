Mansfield Town are pretty hot right now, having bagged 18 points from their last 10 matches.

It has seen them climb nicely up the table as Mansfield push for that long-awaited promotion to League One.

But how does that form compare to the teams around them and who are the best and worst teams around the league right now?

Here we take a look at the form table over the last ten matchdays. (Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk).

Get the latest Stags news here

1 . Stockport County - 23pts 11 7 2 2 17:7 10 23 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Sutton United - 21pts 10 6 3 1 15:10 5 21 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3 . Colchester United - 20pts 11 6 2 3 12:9 3 20 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 19pts 10 6 1 3 12:8 4 19 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales