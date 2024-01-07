News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is nearing a departure from the Weston Homes Stadium, and it looks like he'll be staying in League One. Wrexham had said to be interested as they look to bolster their promotion push. (Football League World)Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is nearing a departure from the Weston Homes Stadium, and it looks like he'll be staying in League One. Wrexham had said to be interested as they look to bolster their promotion push. (Football League World)
Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is nearing a departure from the Weston Homes Stadium, and it looks like he'll be staying in League One. Wrexham had said to be interested as they look to bolster their promotion push. (Football League World)

League Two transfer window: Wrexham to miss out on Peterborough United star, Luton Town to make decision over Colchester United striker, MK Dons make first window signing and Lincoln City recall striker from Walsall - 7th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 08:16 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 7th January 2024.

MK Dons have agreed a deal to sign Stephen Wearne for an undisclosed fee from Vanarama National League side Gateshead FC and becomes the first signing of the 2024 January transfer window. The deal is subject to EFL and FA approval. The attacking midfielder will now be reunited with his previous Head Coach Mike Williamson at MK Dons.

1. Stephen Wearne

MK Dons have agreed a deal to sign Stephen Wearne for an undisclosed fee from Vanarama National League side Gateshead FC and becomes the first signing of the 2024 January transfer window. The deal is subject to EFL and FA approval. The attacking midfielder will now be reunited with his previous Head Coach Mike Williamson at MK Dons. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is nearing a departure from the Weston Homes Stadium, and it looks like he'll be staying in League One. Wrexham had said to be interested as they look to bolster their promotion push. (Football League World)

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is nearing a departure from the Weston Homes Stadium, and it looks like he'll be staying in League One. Wrexham had said to be interested as they look to bolster their promotion push. (Football League World) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Luton boss Rob Edwards will make a decision on what is the best course of action for young striker Joe Taylor this season after rumours that the Hatters were looking to recall him from a loan spell at Colchester United and send him to a club higher up the footballing echelon. (Luton Today)

3. Joe Taylor

Luton boss Rob Edwards will make a decision on what is the best course of action for young striker Joe Taylor this season after rumours that the Hatters were looking to recall him from a loan spell at Colchester United and send him to a club higher up the footballing echelon. (Luton Today) Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Morecambe have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair on loan for the rest of the season. Mair was the hero of Notts County's play-off final shootout win over Chesterfield last season. (BBC)

4. Archie Mair

Morecambe have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair on loan for the rest of the season. Mair was the hero of Notts County's play-off final shootout win over Chesterfield last season. (BBC) Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough UnitedWrexhamLeague TwoLuton TownMK DonsLincoln CityPremier League