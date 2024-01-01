League Two transfer window: Walsall defender and Wrexham trio sign new contracts, Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers want Sutton United star and Doncaster Rovers target Bolton Wanderers loan move - 1st Jan 2024
League Two sides have already taken advantage with Notts County, Wrexhama and Walsall amongst those who have already agreed deals for new players or with current squad members.
Forest Green Rovers are said to be ready to pinch a striker from their relegation rivals, though they face competition from Mansfield Town and Bradford City for his attacking options.
Doncaster Rovers are said to have their eyes on a loan deal for Bolton Wanderers forward, while Swindon Town will need to rejig their plans with Bradford City set to dish them out a big blow.
MK Dons have a big decision to make over the future of Dan Kemp, who has been in fine form on loan at Swindon Town. They are also said to be looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 1st January 2024.