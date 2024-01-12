News you can trust since 1952
Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice.Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice.
League Two transfer window: Tranmere Rovers extend loan deal with Blackpool man, Forest Green Rovers sign free agent, Harrogate Town sign Bristol Rovers keeper and Walsall loan deal with Burton Albion - 12th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 12th January 2024.

Forest Green have signed midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin following the end of his contract at Oxford United. The 30-year-old spent time on trial with Rovers in September before rejoining the U's on a short-term deal. (BBC)

1. Alex Rodriguez Gorrin

Forest Green have signed midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin following the end of his contract at Oxford United. The 30-year-old spent time on trial with Rovers in September before rejoining the U's on a short-term deal. (BBC) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

2. Rob Apter

Tranmere Rovers have reached an agreement with Blackpool for the loan signing of Rob Apter until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old has made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers so far this term, scoring five goals and assisting twice. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC)

3. Josh Gordon

Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC) Photo: Jacques Feeney

Wrexham striker Billy Waters has joined League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old arrived at The Racecourse in March 2023 from Barrow for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. (The Leader)

4. Billy Waters

Wrexham striker Billy Waters has joined League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old arrived at The Racecourse in March 2023 from Barrow for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. (The Leader) Photo: Pete Norton

