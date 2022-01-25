League Two transfer window: Sunderland midfielder moves to Tranmere and Carlisle United sign Southampton defender

Carlisle have bolstered their ranks with a loan move for a promising Southampton defender while Scunthorpe United and Swindon have just signed new attacking options.
Tranmere have completed a permanent deal for Josh Hawkes from Sunderland and Northampton are in talks with Peterborough utility man Idris Kanu.
There’s also said be a battle royale between four League Two clubs – Swindon, Northampton, Mansfield and Port Vale – to sign Brad Young from Villa.
1. Dynel Simeu loan to Carlisle
Southampton defender Dynel Simeu will spend the rest of the season in League Two after completing a loan move to Carlisle United. The highly-rated defender signed for the club in the summer from Chelsea's Academy.
2. Louie Barry wanted by Swindon
Swindon Town remain interested in signing young Aston Villa winger, Louie Barry, on loan before the end of the January transfer window, report the Swindon Advertiser. Swindon competition from League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers for Barrie's signature.
3. Ali Koiki a Sunderland target
Sunderland are in talks over a deal to sign Northampton Town’s left-sided ace Ali Koiki. Koiki’s impressive performances for Northampton Town have attracted interest from a number of EFL clubs this month.
4. Battle hots up for Villa man
Aston Villa striker Brad Young is the subject of a late-window race between Swindon Town, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Port Vale, Football Insider is reporting. The 19-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Carlisle United before his stint was cut short earlier this month.
