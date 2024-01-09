The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 9th January 2024.
1. Courtney Duffus
Barrow Forward Courtney Duffus has joined Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined the Bluebirds in the summer on a free transfer and has gone on to make nine appearances for the Bluebirds during that time, including two starts. Duffus has agreed to join National League side Hartlepool on loan until the end of the season. Photo: James Chance
2. Will Nightingale
Will Nightingale’s loan deal with Ross County has been extended until the end of the season. The centre-back has made 17 appearances to date for the Staggies since originally arriving at The Global Energy Stadium on an initial deal until January. (Club website) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans
Stockport County winger Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is poised to return from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, as detailed in a report by London News Online.
Stockport County gave the attacker the green light to link up with their fellow League Two side in the summer. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Tommy Leigh
Portsmouth are not planning to move for Accrington Stanley ace Tommy Leigh this month, according to a report by the Porsmouth News. Leigh has made 101 appearances for John Coleman’s side altogether to date and has found the net on 26 occasions. Photo: George Wood