Salford defender Ibou Touray is set to join Wrexham as the National League side look to bolster their promotion bid.

League Two transfer window: Salford City defender set for Wrexham and are Rochdale about to lose Josh Beesley?

The January transfer window is now into day six and the ins and outs are in full swing around League Two.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 1:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:31 am

Stevenage have brought three players in as their rebuild goes on. At the other end of the table, promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have bolstered their attacking options, whilst Carlisle United, Swindon, Bristol Rovers and Bradford have also added to their ranks.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Blackpool target Rochdale's Jake Beesley

Blackpool are interested in a move for striker Josh Beesley who has scored nine goals this season for Rochdale in League Two.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Tyrese Omotoye of Norwich City and Julian Borner of Sheffield Wednesday compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on December 05, 2020 in Norwich, England. A limited number of fans are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich City to Carlisle

Promising Norwich City forward Tyrese Omotoye has joined Carlisle on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has been recalled from Leyton Orient - where he spent the first half of this campaign - to facilitate the move.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Chanka Zimba to join Northampton

Chanka Zimba, left, is set to join Northampton Town on loan from Cardiff City. Zimba has made one appearance for the Bluebirds this season.

Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Norwich CityLeague TwoRochdalePort ValeBristol Rovers
Next Page
Page 1 of 7