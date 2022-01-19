Bradford City have brought in a Championship midfielder on loan for their third signing of the transfer window.

Northampton have lost a player to Cheltenham, but brought in a forward on loan from Blackburn.

Salford have signed Matt smith from Millwall, but look like they are going to miss out on Otis Khan to Leyton Orient.

Here’s a rundown of the latest deals around League Two. Stick with us through the day as the deals are made.

1. Harry Vaughan interesting Burnley Burley are set to make an improved offer for Oldham starlet Harry Vaughan, according to reports in The Sun. The offer is thought to be above the £200,000 mark.

2. Double exit at Hartlepool United Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell and defender Jake Lawlor have left Hartlepool United. Mitchell has exited Pools following a breakdown in contractual talks. Meanwhile, defender Lawlor has had his contract mutually terminated by the club.

3. Otis Khan heading to Leyton Orient? Former Mansfield and Tranmere man Otis Khan is on the verge of a move to Leyton Orient, Football Insider is reporting. He is rumoured to be having a medical today ahead of the move.

4. Matt Smith joins Salford Salford City have completed the signing of Millwall striker Matt Smith on a free transfer. He scored 22 goals during his time with Millwall.