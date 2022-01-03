LINCOLN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Edmondson of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Northampton Town at LNER Stadium on January 23, 2021 in Lincoln, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

League Two transfer window: Port Vale and Bristol Rovers sign strikers, Mansfield Town defender moves to Walsall

The January transfer window is now open with League Two clubs slowly starting to do their business.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:07 pm

Promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have just bolstered their attacking options, whist Carlisle United, Swindon and Bradford have also added to their ranks.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Walsall

Mansfield Town have sold defender Rollin Menayese to Walsall for an undisclosed fee. The permanent transfer follows an initial loan spell at The Banks’s Stadium where the 24-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season.

2. Ed Upson - Bristol Rovers to Stevenage

Stevenage have signed midfielder Ed Upson from Newport on a deal until the end of the season. Upson joined the Exiles last summer after making more than 370 Football League appearances for Yeovil, Millwall, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers.

3. Ryan Loft - Scunthorpe to Bristol Rovers

Ryan Loft has left Scunthorpe for promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee. He has six goals so far this season for struggling United.

4. Kion Etete set to leave Northampton

Tottenham are ready to change Kion Etete’s development path with them set to recall him from Northampton Town and then send him to Cheltenham Town on loan. He’s hit five goals in 20 appearances for Northampton with Spurs feeling he is ready to step up a division.

