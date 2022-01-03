Promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have just bolstered their attacking options, whist Carlisle United, Swindon and Bradford have also added to their ranks.
Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.
1. Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Walsall
Mansfield Town have sold defender Rollin Menayese to Walsall for an undisclosed fee. The permanent transfer follows an initial loan spell at The Banks’s Stadium where the 24-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season.
2. Ed Upson - Bristol Rovers to Stevenage
Stevenage have signed midfielder Ed Upson from Newport on a deal until the end of the season. Upson joined the Exiles last summer after making more than 370 Football League appearances for Yeovil, Millwall, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers.
3. Ryan Loft - Scunthorpe to Bristol Rovers
Ryan Loft has left Scunthorpe for promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee. He has six goals so far this season for struggling United.
4. Kion Etete set to leave Northampton
Tottenham are ready to change Kion Etete’s development path with them set to recall him from Northampton Town and then send him to Cheltenham Town on loan. He’s hit five goals in 20 appearances for Northampton with Spurs feeling he is ready to step up a division.
