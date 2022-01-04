Northern Ireland's goalkeeper Trevor Carson catches the ball during the UEFA Nations League football match Norway v Northern Ireland in Oslo, Norway, on October 14, 2020. (Photo by Orn E. BORGEN / NTB / AFP) (Photo by ORN E. BORGEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

League Two transfer window: Northampton Town set to sign Cardiff City striker, but Hartlepool to miss out on loan keeper

The January transfer window is now open with League Two clubs slowly starting to do their business.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:17 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:31 pm

Stevenage have brought three players in as their rebuild goes on. At the other end of the table, promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have bolstered their attacking options, whilst Carlisle United, Swindon and Bradford have also added to their ranks.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Chanka Zimba to join Northampton

Chanka Zimba, left, is set to join Northampton Town on loan from Cardiff City. Zimba has made one appearance for the Bluebirds this season.

2. Hartlepool set to miss out on Trevor Carson

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to snub Hartlepool United in favour of Morecambe. Carson is currently Dundee United's back-up keeper.

3. Joseph Anang - recalled from Stevenage

West Ham have recalled keeper Joseph Anang from Stevenage after he lost his place at the League Two side. The 21-year-old goalkeeper had made 18 appearances for the club this season.

4. Jack Diamond could leave Harrogate Town

Josh Hawkes, on loan at Tranmere, and Jack Diamond, pictured during his loan spell with Harrogate could be recalled this month to help Sunderland with an injury crisis.

