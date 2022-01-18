Promotion-chasing clubs around the league are also currently getting their squads in shape for the end of season run-in.
Here’s today’s round-up of who is going where around the league.
1. Tyler Magloire - Blackburn to Northampton
Northampton Town have agreed to sign Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire, Football Insider understands. The 23-year-old, who can play at centre-back and right-back, has made four appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side this season.
Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
2. Kieran Wallace - Burton to Mansfield?
Burton Albion's Kieran Wallace could be set to join Mansfield Town. He was first signed for Burton by Nigel Clough, with the Stags boss confirming the club are in talks with a utility player.
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
3. Zain Westbrooke joins Stevenage
Stevenage have signed midfielder Zain Westbrooke on loan from League Two rivals Bristol Rovers for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old has been reunited with Stevenage's former Rovers boss Paul Tisdale, having played under him at the West Country club.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Alex Hunt - Sheff Wed to Oldham
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has completed a loan move away from Hillsborough, joining League Two side Oldham Athletic. Hunt spent the first half of the season on loan with Grimsby Town, picking up senior experience away from Sheffield Wednesday.
Photo: Getty Images