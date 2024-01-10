News you can trust since 1952
Tom Bloxham has been recalled from his loan spell at League Two Morecambe. Bloxham made 31 appearances for the Shrimps, scoring twice and adding four assists.

League Two transfer window: Morecambe loan forward recalled by Shrewsbury Town, Crawley Town sign former Millwall keeper, Stockport County sign Salford City man after loan spell - 10th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 08:14 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 9th January 2024.

Stockport County have signed midfielder Odin Bailey for an undisclosed fee from fellow League Two side Salford City after his loan spell ended. The 24-year-old joined the Hatters on loan in September and has made a total of 24 appearances for the club. (BBC)

Stockport County have signed midfielder Odin Bailey for an undisclosed fee from fellow League Two side Salford City after his loan spell ended. The 24-year-old joined the Hatters on loan in September and has made a total of 24 appearances for the club. (BBC)

Tom Bloxham has been recalled from his loan spell at League Two Morecambe. Bloxham made 31 appearances for the Shrimps, scoring twice and adding four assists.

Tom Bloxham has been recalled from his loan spell at League Two Morecambe. Bloxham made 31 appearances for the Shrimps, scoring twice and adding four assists.

Crawley Town have signed former Millwall goalkeeper Ryan Sandford on a deal until the end of the season. The 24-year-old came through the academy at The Den but did not play a first-team game for the Lions. (BBC)

Crawley Town have signed former Millwall goalkeeper Ryan Sandford on a deal until the end of the season. The 24-year-old came through the academy at The Den but did not play a first-team game for the Lions. (BBC)

Mansfield Town are trying to bring in a loan forward ahead of Saturday's trip to Morecambe. And boss Nigel Clough is looking at a couple of other potential forward signings as Stags prepare for bad news on the injury to Rhys Oates. (Mansfield Chad)

Mansfield Town are trying to bring in a loan forward ahead of Saturday's trip to Morecambe. And boss Nigel Clough is looking at a couple of other potential forward signings as Stags prepare for bad news on the injury to Rhys Oates. (Mansfield Chad)

