League Two transfer window: Middlesborough target Swindon Town defender, Derby County close in on Charlton Atheletic striker, Stockport County sign Manchester United defender and Forest Green bolster squad - 22nd Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 08:17 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan, as well as permanent signings.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 22nd January 2024.

Middlesbrough are monitoring Swindon Town centre-back Harrison Minturn, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon. Middlesbrough are in the market for a new defender, most likely due to the number of injuries at the back.

1. Harrison Minturn

Derbyshire Live revealed on Friday that Derby County had made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Charlton attacker Corey Blackett-Taylor, having previously had a bid rejected worth £250,000. The outlet are now claiming that the Addicks have accepted an offer from the Rams.

2. Corey Blackett-Taylor

According to a report from the Telegraph & Argus, Charlton Athletic have joined the intense race for Bradford City star Jake Young. Young was on loan at Swindon Town for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign and exceeded expectations, scoring 16 goals and registering four assists in 26 appearances for the Robins before Bradford recalled him as soon as the winter window opened.

3. Jake Young

Stockport County have signed Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old was captain of the United youth team which won the FA Youth Cup in 2022.

4. Rhys Bennett

