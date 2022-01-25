League Two transfer window: Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Northampton Town in the hunt for Aston Villa youngster

Scunthorpe United and Swindon are amongst the club’s to have recently bolstered their firepower with attacking signings.
Northampton are in talks with Peterborough utility man Idris Kanu and Orient have bagged Derby midfielder Jordan Brown.
There’s also said be a battle royale between four League Two clubs to sign Brad Young from Villa.
1. Battle hots up for Villa man
Aston Villa striker Brad Young is the subject of a late-window race between Swindon Town, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Port Vale, Football Insider is reporting. The 19-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Carlisle United before his stint was cut short earlier this month.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Salford want Jack Vale
Blackburn Rovers striker Jack Vale is wanted by League Two side Salford City, reports Alan Nixon. Vale spent time on loan with Rochdale in League One last season and with FC Halifax this time round.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Idris Kanu in talks with Northampton
Peterborough United’s Idris Kanu is in transfer talks with Northampton Town. Kanu (22) has just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he was an unused member of the Sierra Leone squad. The move to Cobblers would be on loan.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Donervon Daniels joins Walsall
Defender Donervon Daniels has left Crewe Alex to sign for League Two side Walsall. The 28 year has ended his Crewe contract by mutual consent, bringing to an end his 18 months at the club having signed on a free from Luton in the summer of 2020.
Photo: Pete Norton