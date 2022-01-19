Bradford City have brought in a Championship midfielder on loan for their third signing of the transfer window and have now got their eyes locked on a striker.
Mansfield Town have bolstered their attacking options with Lucas Akins from Burton, while Salford done likewise with Matt smith from Millwall.
Otis Khan has left Walsall to Leyton Orient.
Here’s a rundown of the latest deals around League Two. Stick with us through the day as the deals are made.
1. Lucas Akins joins Mansfield
Mansfield Town have signed Burton Albion striker Lucas Akins. Akins played under Stags boss Nigel Clough at Burton, scoring 71 goals in 345 appearances for the Brewers.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Rochdale sign Luke Charman
Rochdale have signed Darlington forward Luke Charman for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 16 National League North appearances for the Quakers this season.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Tristan Abrahams leaves Carlisle United
Carlisle United striker Tristan Abrahams has sealed a loan move to National League side Grimsby Town. The Blues frontman has joined the Mariners on a deal until the end of the season.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Myles Kenlock - Ipswich to Colchester
Myles Kenlock has left Ipswich to join Colchester United on loan. The 25-year-old was left out of the Blues’ 22-man League One squad in September and has featured only twice in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.
Photo: Getty Images