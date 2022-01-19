Mansfield Town have signed Burton Albion striker Lucas Akins. Akins played under Stags boss Nigel Clough at Burton, scoring 71 goals in 345 appearances for the Brewers.

League Two transfer window: Mansfield Town sign Lucas Akins from Burton and Rochdale bring in National League North striker

League Two club’s have just 10 days left to get their squad’s finalised for the rest of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 6:46 am

Bradford City have brought in a Championship midfielder on loan for their third signing of the transfer window and have now got their eyes locked on a striker.

Mansfield Town have bolstered their attacking options with Lucas Akins from Burton, while Salford done likewise with Matt smith from Millwall.

Otis Khan has left Walsall to Leyton Orient.

Here’s a rundown of the latest deals around League Two. Stick with us through the day as the deals are made.

1. Lucas Akins joins Mansfield

Mansfield Town have signed Burton Albion striker Lucas Akins. Akins played under Stags boss Nigel Clough at Burton, scoring 71 goals in 345 appearances for the Brewers.

2. Rochdale sign Luke Charman

Rochdale have signed Darlington forward Luke Charman for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 16 National League North appearances for the Quakers this season.

3. Tristan Abrahams leaves Carlisle United

Carlisle United striker Tristan Abrahams has sealed a loan move to National League side Grimsby Town. The Blues frontman has joined the Mariners on a deal until the end of the season.

4. Myles Kenlock - Ipswich to Colchester

Myles Kenlock has left Ipswich to join Colchester United on loan. The 25-year-old was left out of the Blues’ 22-man League One squad in September and has featured only twice in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

