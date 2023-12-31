League Two transfer window: Mansfield Town, Forest Green and Bradford City keen on Sutton United striker, MK Dons interested in Aston Villa goalkeeper and early business for Notts County and Walsall - 31st Dec
Mansfield Town, Wrexham and Bradford City are amongst the League Two sides rumoured to be looking to bolster their attacking options.
Swindon Town will need to rejig their plans with Bradford City set to dish them out a big blow.
MK Dons have a big decision to make over the future of Dan Kemp, who has been in fine form on loan at Swindon Town. They are also said to be looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options.
Elsewhere, Notts County and Walsall have already done business, while Doncaster Rovers are said to have their eyes on a loan deal for Bolton Wanderers forward.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 31st December 2023.