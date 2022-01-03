HARROGATE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate Town and Northampton Town at The EnviroVent Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

League Two transfer window: Mansfield Town defender moves to Walsall and Sunderland to decide future of Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town loan duo

The January transfer window is now open with League Two clubs slowly starting to do their business.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:06 am

Stevenage have brought three players in as their rebuild goes on. At the other end of the table, promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have bolstered their attacking options, whilst Carlisle United, Swindon and Bradford have also added to their ranks.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Jack Diamond could leave Harrogate Town

Josh Hawkes, on loan at Tranmere, and Jack Diamond, pictured during his loan spell with Harrogate could be recalled this month to help Sunderland with an injury crisis.

2. Jake O'Brien - Crystal Palace to Swindon

Crystal Palace Development defender Jake O’Brien has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan. The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Robins after a strong start to 21/22 with Palace’s Under-23s.

3. Christy Pym - Peterborough to Stevenage

Paul Tisdale has been busy re-shaping his squad as they look to beat relegation. Incoming is goalkeeper Christy Pym, on loan from Peterborough United, as well as defenders Luke O'Neill and Ed Upson.

4. Rollin Menayese - Mansfield to Walsall

Mansfield Town have sold defender Rollin Menayese to Walsall for an undisclosed fee. The permanent transfer follows an initial loan spell at The Banks’s Stadium where the 24-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season.

