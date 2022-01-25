Scunthorpe United and Swindon are amongst the club’s to have recently bolstered their firepower with attacking signings.
Northampton are in talks with Peterborough utility man Idris Kanu and Orient have bagged Derby midfielder Jordan Brown.
There’s also said be a battle royale between four League Two clubs to sign Brad Young from Villa.
1. Louie Barry wanted by Swindon
Swindon Town remain interested in signing young Aston Villa winger, Louie Barry, on loan before the end of the January transfer window, report the Swindon Advertiser. Swindon competition from League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers for Barrie's signature.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Ali Koiki a Sunderland target
Sunderland are in talks over a deal to sign Northampton Town’s left-sided ace Ali Koiki. Koiki’s impressive performances for Northampton Town have attracted interest from a number of EFL clubs this month.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Lee OConnor joins Tranmere
Ireland international Lee O'Connor has cut his ties with Celtic after a frustrating spell with the Parkhead club and has signed a permanent deal with League Two side Tranmere Rovers.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Battle hots up for Villa man
Aston Villa striker Brad Young is the subject of a late-window race between Swindon Town, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Port Vale, Football Insider is reporting. The 19-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Carlisle United before his stint was cut short earlier this month.
Photo: Getty Images