League Two transfer window: Huddersfield Town man makes Bradford City switch and Mansfield Town await Stoke City decision

League Two club’s have 12 days left to get their squad’s finalised for the rest of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:36 am

Bradford City have brought in a Championship midfielder on loan for their third signing of the transfer window.

Northampton have lost a player to Cheltenham, but brought in a forward on loan from Blackburn.

Mansfield and Salford have irons in the fire as they look to bolster their promotion ambitions.

Here’s a rundown of the latest deals around League Two. Stick with us through the day as the deals are made.

1. Festus Arthur - recalled by Hull

Defender Festus Arthur has left Barrow AFC after being recalled by parent club Hull City. Arthur departs Holker Street after 15 appearances for Mark Cooper's side.

2. Will Forrester - Mansfield wait on loan decision

The future of injured Stoke City loanee defender Will Forrester remains up in the air. Stags boss Nigel Clough has still asked to keep him for the rest of the season but doesn't know if it will happen, despite Stoke signing two new centre halves last week.

3. Matty Daly joins Bradford City

Huddersfield midfielder Matty Daly has become Bradford City’s third signing of a busy January transfer window so far after joining the Bantams for the rest of the season on loan.

4. Owura Edwards joins Colchester

League Two side Colchester United have completed the signing of winger Owura Edwards on loan from Bristol City for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old had joined Exeter on a season-long loan in August but was recalled by the Robins on Friday

