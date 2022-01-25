Hartlepool are lining up a move for Bradford City’s Richard O’Donnell, according to Peter O’Rourke on Twitter. The goalkeeper has been a key player for Bradford this season, but his future was cast in doubt after the Bantams signed Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth earlier in the month.

League Two transfer window: Hartlepool United poised to sign Bradford City keeper and Scunthorpe sign Tranmere Rovers midfielder

The transfer window is reaching the business end with just six days now left for League Two sides to complete their business.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 6:05 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:43 pm

Carlisle have bolstered their ranks with a loan move for a promising Southampton defender while Scunthorpe United and Swindon have just signed new attacking options.

Tranmere have completed a permanent deal for Josh Hawkes from Sunderland and Northampton are in talks with Peterborough utility man Idris Kanu.

There’s also said be a battle royale between four League Two clubs – Swindon, Northampton, Mansfield and Port Vale – to sign Brad Young from Villa.

1. Liam Feeney joins Scunthorpe

Scuunthorpe United have completed the signing of Tranmere Rovers midfielder Liam Feeney on a permanent basis. The 35-year-old has made around 600 career appearances, scoring almost 50 goals.

2. Dynel Simeu loan to Carlisle

Southampton defender Dynel Simeu will spend the rest of the season in League Two after completing a loan move to Carlisle United. The highly-rated defender signed for the club in the summer from Chelsea's Academy.

3. Louie Barry wanted by Swindon

Swindon Town remain interested in signing young Aston Villa winger, Louie Barry, on loan before the end of the January transfer window, report the Swindon Advertiser. Swindon competition from League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers for Barrie's signature.

4. Ali Koiki a Sunderland target

Sunderland are in talks over a deal to sign Northampton Town’s left-sided ace Ali Koiki. Koiki’s impressive performances for Northampton Town have attracted interest from a number of EFL clubs this month.

