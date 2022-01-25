Carlisle have bolstered their ranks with a loan move for a promising Southampton defender while Scunthorpe United and Swindon have just signed new attacking options.

Tranmere have completed a permanent deal for Josh Hawkes from Sunderland and Northampton are in talks with Peterborough utility man Idris Kanu.

There’s also said be a battle royale between four League Two clubs – Swindon, Northampton, Mansfield and Port Vale – to sign Brad Young from Villa.

Get all the latest news from across the league here.

1. Liam Feeney joins Scunthorpe Scuunthorpe United have completed the signing of Tranmere Rovers midfielder Liam Feeney on a permanent basis. The 35-year-old has made around 600 career appearances, scoring almost 50 goals. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Dynel Simeu loan to Carlisle Southampton defender Dynel Simeu will spend the rest of the season in League Two after completing a loan move to Carlisle United. The highly-rated defender signed for the club in the summer from Chelsea's Academy. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Louie Barry wanted by Swindon Swindon Town remain interested in signing young Aston Villa winger, Louie Barry, on loan before the end of the January transfer window, report the Swindon Advertiser. Swindon competition from League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers for Barrie's signature. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Ali Koiki a Sunderland target Sunderland are in talks over a deal to sign Northampton Town’s left-sided ace Ali Koiki. Koiki’s impressive performances for Northampton Town have attracted interest from a number of EFL clubs this month. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales