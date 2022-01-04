Stevenage have brought three players in as their rebuild goes on. At the other end of the table, promotion-chasing Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have bolstered their attacking options, whilst Carlisle United, Swindon, Bristol Rovers and Bradford have also added to their ranks.
Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.
1. Tyrese Omotoye - Norwich City to Carlisle
Promising Norwich City forward Tyrese Omotoye has joined Carlisle on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has been recalled from Leyton Orient - where he spent the first half of this campaign - to facilitate the move.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Chanka Zimba to join Northampton
Chanka Zimba, left, is set to join Northampton Town on loan from Cardiff City. Zimba has made one appearance for the Bluebirds this season.
Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
3. Hartlepool set to miss out on Trevor Carson
Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to snub Hartlepool United in favour of Morecambe. Carson is currently Dundee United's back-up keeper.
Photo: NTB/AFP via Getty Images
4. Joseph Anang - recalled from Stevenage
West Ham have recalled keeper Joseph Anang from Stevenage after he lost his place at the League Two side. The 21-year-old goalkeeper had made 18 appearances for the club this season.
Photo: Getty Images