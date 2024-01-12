News you can trust since 1952
League Two transfer window: Harrogate Town sign Bristol Rovers keeper, Walsall loan deal with Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers sign keeper on loan and Sutton United sign midfielder - 12th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:10 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 12th January 2024.

Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC)

1. Josh Gordon

Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC)

Wrexham striker Billy Waters has joined League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old arrived at The Racecourse in March 2023 from Barrow for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. (The Leader)

2. Billy Waters

Wrexham striker Billy Waters has joined League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. The 29-year-old arrived at The Racecourse in March 2023 from Barrow for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. (The Leader)

Harrogate Town have re-signed goalkeeper James Belshaw for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers. The 33-year-old has spent the past three weeks back with Town on a series of emergency loans. (BBC)

3.

Harrogate Town have re-signed goalkeeper James Belshaw for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers. The 33-year-old has spent the past three weeks back with Town on a series of emergency loans. (BBC)

Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC)

4. Charlie Lakin

Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC)

