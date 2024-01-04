News you can trust since 1952
It’s been reported that the Gillingham have made an enquiry for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris - a striker apparently also on the radar of Charlton Athletic and Wrexham.

League Two transfer window: Gillingham after Peterborough United striker, Doncaster Rovers loan Bolton Wanderers youngster, Colchester United sign Motherwell striker and Arsenal midfielder's League Two loan deal ends early - 4th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United are amongst the clubs to have most recently done deals.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 4th January 2024.

Colchester United have signed striker Conor Wilkinson. The striker has been signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for an undisclosed fee, having been with the Steelmen for the past six months. (Club website)

It’s been reported that the Gillingham have made an enquiry for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris - a striker apparently also on the radar of Charlton Athletic. (KentOnline)

League Two strugglers Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Conor Carty on loan from Bolton for the rest of the season. He told the Rovers website: "I'm delighted, As soon as I knew the move was coming up, I jumped on it straight away. I'm really happy to be here."

Midfielder Mauro Bandeira has returned to Arsenal after his loan spell at Colchester United was ended early. Bandeira had been due to spend the whole season at Colchester but both clubs decided that it was best for him to return to Arsenal early, as confirmed by Colchester’s official website.

