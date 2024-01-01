The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.

League Two sides have already taken advantage with Notts County and Walsall amongst those who have already agreed deals for players.

Forest Green Rovers are said to be ready to pinch a striker from their relegation rivals, though they face competition from Mansfield Town and Bradford City for his attacking options.

Doncaster Rovers are said to have their eyes on a loan deal for Bolton Wanderers forward, while Swindon Town will need to rejig their plans with Bradford City set to dish them out a big blow.

MK Dons have a big decision to make over the future of Dan Kemp, who has been in fine form on loan at Swindon Town. They are also said to be looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 1st January 2024.

1 . Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee (Wrexham) Paul Mullin (L) and Elliot Lee (C) have both signed new long-term deal with Wrexham to the end of the 2026/27 season. Lee is the club's top scorer this season with 13 goals from 29 games. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . Harry Smith (Sutton United) The experienced forward has been a prolific scorer for his current team this season, registering 10 goals in 25 competitive appearances with seven of these strikes coming in League Two. He is said to be about to join Forest Green Rovers. (Gloucestershire Live) Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3 . Jake Young (Swindon to Bradford) The Bantams are set to activate the recall clause in his loan spell at Swindon. Young has scored 16 goals and was twice named League Two player of the month. (Telegraph and Argus) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales