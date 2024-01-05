News you can trust since 1952
League Two transfer window: Charlton Athletic recall Crawley Town midfielder, MK Dons man joins Swindon Town, Stockport County interested in Reading midfielder and Bradford City defender extends Woking loan - 5th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:38 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 5th January 2024.

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld)

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld)

Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen)

Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen)

League Two leaders Stockport County became the latest name linked making a move for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to national reports.

League Two leaders Stockport County became the latest name linked making a move for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to national reports.

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra's Connor O'Riordan, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

