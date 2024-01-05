The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 5th January 2024.
1. Aaron Henry
Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld) Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. Dawson Devoy
Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen) Photo: Marc Atkins:Dawson Devoy
3. Charlie Savage
League Two leaders Stockport County became the latest name linked making a move for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to national reports. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Connor O’Riordan
Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. Photo: Pete Norton