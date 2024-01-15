News you can trust since 1952
League Two transfer window: Carlisle United have possible bid rejected by Bradford City, striker deal boost for Wrexham, Doncaster Rovers loanee returns to West Brom and Swindon sign Liverpool striker on permanent deal - 15th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 06:47 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 15th January 2024.

Carlisle have confirmed they have had a bid for a player knocked back. It is thought they may have been the League One side who made the latest offer for Jake Young. Bradford City revealed that a second attempt had been made to sign the striker ahead of the Colchester game, reports The Telegraph and Argus.

1. Jake Young

Carlisle have confirmed they have had a bid for a player knocked back. It is thought they may have been the League One side who made the latest offer for Jake Young. Bradford City revealed that a second attempt had been made to sign the striker ahead of the Colchester game, reports The Telegraph and Argus. Photo: George Wood

Wrexham target Jonson Clarke-Harris' move to Charlton from Peterborough has reportedly gone quiet, handing a transfer boost to the Red Dragons. (Goal)

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris

Wrexham target Jonson Clarke-Harris' move to Charlton from Peterborough has reportedly gone quiet, handing a transfer boost to the Red Dragons. (Goal) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Mo Faal's loan at Doncaster Rovers from West Bromwich Albion has ended. The striker scored nine goals in 33 appearances for Rovers during the first half of the season.

3. Mo Faal

Mo Faal's loan at Doncaster Rovers from West Bromwich Albion has ended. The striker scored nine goals in 33 appearances for Rovers during the first half of the season. Photo: Jess Hornby

Paul Glatzel has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to League Two team Swindon Town. The striker embarks on a new chapter in his career after more than a decade with the Reds, having joined the club’s Academy as an U9.

4. Paul Glatzel

Paul Glatzel has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to League Two team Swindon Town. The striker embarks on a new chapter in his career after more than a decade with the Reds, having joined the club’s Academy as an U9. Photo: Gareth Copley

