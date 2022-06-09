New boys Stockport and Grimsby will be looking to strengthen with Football League experience, while AFC Wimbledon, Crewe, Doncaster and Gillingham will be looking to get the squad needed to get out of League Two at the first attempt.
They will face stiff competition from the likes of Mansfield Town, Northampton and Salford City, who are all likely to bring quality in ahead of a promotion push.
League Two transfer window
Last updated: Thursday, 09 June, 2022, 16:28
- Summer transfer opens June 10
- Stockport County, Grimsby, AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster, Gillimgham and Crewe all new to League Two
- Mansfield Town, Salford, Bradford and Stockport top the bookies’ odds to win league
Barrow boss and Waters reuinted
Billy Waters is Pete Wild’s first signing as Bluebirds boss.
The 27-year-old star fired 21 goals in all competitions for FC Halifax Town last year as Wild came agonisingly close to guiding The Shaymen back to the Football League.
Barrow bag Halifax man
Bristol City interested in Northampton defender
Bristol City are still interested in signing Northampton Town defender Fraser Horsfall, according to journalist Gregor McGregor.
But a potential deal could depend on what the future holds for Robbie Cundy at Ashton Gate.
A report from Bristol World last month suggested that Cundy was attracting interest from elsewhere.
Here’s how much every squad in League Two is said to be worth before the transfer window officially opens.
Updated figures show a drop in Mansfield Town's squad value and how it compares to the rest of League Two
Mansfield Town’s squad has seen a drop in value, according to the latest figures.
Niall Maher Leaves The Shaymen - FC Halifax Town
😢 NIALL MAHER DEPARTS ! Joining in March 2018, he made over 150 appearances and was named captain in season 2021/22. Niall was integral in the side that had the best defence & home record in the league last campaign. We wish Niall & his family the very best 💙#Shaymen | RB pic.twitter.com/XeAczvWfaL — FC … Continue reading Niall Maher Leaves The Shaymen
The loan market is going to be big for Crawley
Here’s the latest on Crawley Town’s summer window plans - plus hints of a possible budget increase.
'The numbers thing is something for Championship Manager' - Crawley Town owners and manager coy over playing budget
Kevin Betsy is hoping for a good ride as Crawley boss with co-owner Eben Smith hinting at a budget increase in the New Year.
Archibald is certainly happy to be at Orient
“Sometimes you just find a place that you gel with. I’m really looking forward to two more years.”
A first summer deal for Leyton Orient
Is Notts County striker swapping County’s?
Stockport County have now agreed a deal to sign Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, Football League World are reporting.
Wootton, 25, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.