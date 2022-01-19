Myles Kenlock has left Ipswich to join Colchester United on loan. The 25-year-old was left out of the Blues’ 22-man League One squad in September and has featured only twice in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

League Two transfer window: Bradford City target Ipswich Town keeper and Colchester United sign new defender

League Two club’s have 11 days left to get their squad’s finalised for the rest of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:32 am
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:11 pm

Bradford City have brought in a Championship midfielder on loan for their third signing of the transfer window.

Northampton have lost a player to Cheltenham, but brought in a forward on loan from Blackburn.

Salford have signed Matt smith from Millwall, but look like they are going to miss out on Otis Khan to Leyton Orient.

Here’s a rundown of the latest deals around League Two. Stick with us through the day as the deals are made.

1. Thomas Holy in talks with Bradford

Bradford City have opened talks to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Thomas Holy, Football Insider is reporting. He has slipped down the pecking order at Portman Road due to the arrival of Christian Walton from Brighton.

2. Max Clark - Fleetwood to Rochdale

Rochdale are set to swoop for Max Clark, with Football League World reporting that the defender is set to leave Fleetwood Town this month.

3. Jake Turner exits Colchester

Jake Turner has returned to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Colchester. He has made 14 appearances.

4. Harry Vaughan interesting Burnley

Burley are set to make an improved offer for Oldham starlet Harry Vaughan, according to reports in The Sun. The offer is thought to be above the £200,000 mark.

