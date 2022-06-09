New boys Stockport and Grimsby will be looking to strengthen with Football League experience, while AFC Wimbledon, Crewe, Doncaster and Gillingham will be looking to get the squad needed to get out of League Two at the first attempt.
They will face stiff competition from the likes of Mansfield Town, Northampton and Salford City, who are all likely to bring quality in ahead of a promotion push.
We will bring you the latest news as the window develops in our live blog.
League Two transfer window
Last updated: Friday, 10 June, 2022, 08:40
- Summer transfer opens June 10
- Follow us for the latest transfer news from across League Two
- Stockport County, Grimsby, AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster, Gillimgham and Crewe all new to League Two
- Mansfield Town, Salford, Bradford and Stockport top the bookies’ odds to win league
Emmanuel Osadebe on his move
He said: “It feels great to finally have the deal over the line, as it has been going on for quite a while now, and I am just delighted to be here.
“As soon as I spoke with the gaffer and with Ryan Sparks, I knew the project was something I wanted to be a part of. We are all aligned in the same goals and this is the perfect place for me to take the next steps in my career.
It’s one in at Bradford
Bradford City have signed Emmanuel Osadebe from Walsall, as announced by their official club website.
Reaction to Wooton’s move to Stockport County
Manager Dave Challinor
“I’m absolutely thrilled that Kyle has agreed to join us and be part of what we are trying to achieve at the club. His profile as a player and his age are perfect for us.
“We feel as a team that we will play to his strengths,
Stockport have their first signing of the season
And here’s Micky Mellon’s verdict on his new player
Micky Mellon, Tranmere manager
“He is an exciting young midfielder who we see potential and quality in.
“Reece has a good pedigree after joining Norwich at a young age, playing for Scotland at youth level and also having a good season with Inverness last season.
“He is still only 20 so we’re excited to add his qualities to the group as well as working with him to get the most out of him.”
Tranmere have just bagged themselves a new midfielder
Tranmere Rovers have signed former Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear on a two-year contract.
The 20-year-old’s contract at the Canaries ended this summer, with just one brief first-team appearance to his name in November 2020.
Barrow boss and Waters reuinted
Billy Waters is Pete Wild’s first signing as Bluebirds boss.
The 27-year-old star fired 21 goals in all competitions for FC Halifax Town last year as Wild came agonisingly close to guiding The Shaymen back to the Football League.
Barrow bag Halifax man
Bristol City interested in Northampton defender
Bristol City are still interested in signing Northampton Town defender Fraser Horsfall, according to journalist Gregor McGregor.
But a potential deal could depend on what the future holds for Robbie Cundy at Ashton Gate.
A report from Bristol World last month suggested that Cundy was attracting interest from elsewhere.
Fancy a flutter?
