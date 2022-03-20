Mansfield Town have dropped from third to tenth after two defeats and a postponement. But with multiple games in hand they have to be considered strong promotion contenders.

League Two promotion odds: How Mansfield Town's chances compare to rivals Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town and Newport County

Mansfield Town are currently 10th in the League Two table, five points outside the play-offs and seven points off automatic promotion.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 7:45 am

Catching leaders Forest Green Rovers looks unlikely and there is also work to do to haul in Exeter City.

Bristol Rovers have won their last four and are seven clear of Mansfield, but Stags have four games in hand on them and the rest of the teams in play-off places.

Here’s how the William Hill rate the chances of the top ten sides.

1. Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green' Rovers have a five point lead at the top. They are 1/8 to win the league, 1/66 for automatic promotion and 1/200 to get promoted.

2. Exeter City

Exeter City are looking strong shouts to finally get promoted. They are 8/15 for automatic promotion, 4//11 for promotion and 1/16 for a top seven finish.

3. Northampton Town

Northampton Town have faltered a touch of late with two defeats from the last four. They are 1/4 for a play-off place, 6/4 to win promotion and 5/2 to make it automatic promotion.

4. Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers are coming good at the right time and have won their last four matches. Joey Barton's men are 5/1 for a top three finish, 5/2 to get promoted and 4/7 for a top seven finish.

