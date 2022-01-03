League Two January transfer window: What are Mansfield Town's League Two rivals up to so far?

Mansfield Town are yet to make a move, but their league rivals have been busy with plenty of ins and outs.
Here’s a round-up of the deals done, expected to be done and hot rumours making the news so far.
1. Mark Beck returns to Harrogate
Mark Beck has returned to Harrogate Town following a five month loan spell with York City. He was sent to City back in July to prove his "durability" following an injury-hit couple of years at Town.
2. Sam Burns - Blackburn to Scunthorpe (loan)
Sam Burns is on the verge of joining relegation battlers Scunthorpe United on loan from Blackburn Rovers. Iron have paid the price for a lack of firepower so far this season.
3. Josh McPake - Rangers to Tranmere Rovers (loan)
Rangers winger Josh McPake looks set to seal a loan move to Tranmere for the second half of the season later this week. He is set to undertake a medical and finalise details, having recently returned to Rangers following a similar spell at Morecambe.
4. Josh Austerfield - Huddersfield to Harrogate (loan)
Highly-rated Josh Austerfield is on the verge of joining Harrogate Town on loan from Huddersfield Town. The Championship club believe he will benefit from regular first-team football.
