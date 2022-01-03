Free agent Emmanuel Idem has joined Swindon Town The former Derby County keeper had been training with the club for the past few weeks. He is a former academy player with Aston Villa and Stoke City,

League Two January transfer window: Swindon Town sign keeper and Stevenage bring in former Mansfield Town man

Mansfield Town are yet to make a move in the new transfer window, but their league rivals have been busy with plenty of ins and outs.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 9:28 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 7:20 am

Carlisle United have seen one in and one out defensively, Swindon have a new keeper, while Hartlepool, Stevenage and Bradford are all amongst the other clubs to have seen activity.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Emmanuel Idem joins Swindon

Free agent Emmanuel Idem has joined Swindon Town The former Derby County keeper had been training with the club for the past few weeks. He is a former academy player with Aston Villa and Stoke City,

2. Luke O'Neill joins Stevenage

Former Mansfield Town defender Luke O'Neill has joined relegation battlers Stevenage. The right-back played 43 times for Stags in the 2011/12 season and has made nearly 200 League One appearances for AFC Wimbledon, Southend and Gillingham.

3. Jonathan Dinzeyi recalled from Carlisle

Jonathan Dinzeyi has had his loan spell ended at Carlisle United after Arsenal recalled the 22 year-old defender. The former England Youth international made just three appearances for the Cumbrians.

4. Is Dion Pereira Bradford bound?

Winger Dion Pereira is all set for a loan deal to Bradford City, having fallen down the pecking order at Luton Town.

League TwoSwindonBradfordHartlepool
