League Two January transfer window: Spurs set to recall youngster from Northampton and Port Vale sign Leeds United striker

The January transfer window is now open with League Two clubs slowly starting to do their business.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 1:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:54 pm

Promotion-chasing Port Vale have just bolstered their attacking options, whist Carlisle United have seen one in and one out defensively.

Swindon have a new keeper and Bradford have also added to their ranks.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Kion Etete set to leave Northampton

Tottenham are ready to change Kion Etete’s development path with them set to recall him from Northampton Town and then send him to Cheltenham Town on loan. He’s hit five goals in 20 appearances for Northampton with Spurs feeling he is ready to step up a division.

2. Emmanuel Idem joins Swindon

Free agent Emmanuel Idem has joined Swindon Town The former Derby County keeper had been training with the club for the past few weeks. He is a former academy player with Aston Villa and Stoke City,

3. Luke O'Neill joins Stevenage

Former Mansfield Town defender Luke O'Neill has joined relegation battlers Stevenage. The right-back played 43 times for Stags in the 2011/12 season and has made nearly 200 League One appearances for AFC Wimbledon, Southend and Gillingham.

4. Jonathan Dinzeyi recalled from Carlisle

Jonathan Dinzeyi has had his loan spell ended at Carlisle United after Arsenal recalled the 22 year-old defender. The former England Youth international made just three appearances for the Cumbrians.

