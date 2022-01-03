Promotion-chasing Port Vale have just bolstered their attacking options, whist Carlisle United have seen one in and one out defensively.
Swindon have a new keeper and Bradford have also added to their ranks.
Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.
1. Kion Etete set to leave Northampton
Tottenham are ready to change Kion Etete’s development path with them set to recall him from Northampton Town and then send him to Cheltenham Town on loan. He’s hit five goals in 20 appearances for Northampton with Spurs feeling he is ready to step up a division.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Emmanuel Idem joins Swindon
Free agent Emmanuel Idem has joined Swindon Town The former Derby County keeper had been training with the club for the past few weeks. He is a former academy player with Aston Villa and Stoke City,
Photo: Getty Images
3. Luke O'Neill joins Stevenage
Former Mansfield Town defender Luke O'Neill has joined relegation battlers Stevenage. The right-back played 43 times for Stags in the 2011/12 season and has made nearly 200 League One appearances for AFC Wimbledon, Southend and Gillingham.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Jonathan Dinzeyi recalled from Carlisle
Jonathan Dinzeyi has had his loan spell ended at Carlisle United after Arsenal recalled the 22 year-old defender. The former England Youth international made just three appearances for the Cumbrians.
Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images