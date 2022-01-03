OXFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Cameron Brannagan of Oxford celebrates scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Fleetwood Town at Kassam Stadium on November 23, 2021 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

League Two January transfer window: Rangers man looks set for Tranmere switch and Norwich City and Blackpool battle for Bradford City man

A new year of course brings a new transfer window.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 9:15 am
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:02 pm

Mansfield Town are yet to make a move, but their league rivals have been busy with plenty of ins and outs.

Here’s a round-up of the deals done, expected to be done and hot rumours making the news so far.

1. Will Blackpool pounce for Cameron Brannagan?

Oxford's Cameron Brannagan could be set to move up a division with a move to Blackpool. The Seasiders failed to bag the former Liverpool midfielder on Deadline Day last year.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Mark Beck returns to Harrogate

Mark Beck has returned to Harrogate Town following a five month loan spell with York City. He was sent to City back in July to prove his "durability" following an injury-hit couple of years at Town.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Sam Burns - Blackburn to Scunthorpe (loan)

Sam Burns is on the verge of joining relegation battlers Scunthorpe United on loan from Blackburn Rovers. Iron have paid the price for a lack of firepower so far this season.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Josh McPake - Rangers to Tranmere Rovers (loan)

Rangers winger Josh McPake looks set to seal a loan move to Tranmere for the second half of the season later this week. He is set to undertake a medical and finalise details, having recently returned to Rangers following a similar spell at Morecambe.

Photo: Getty Images for DFB

