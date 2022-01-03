ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Jonathan Dinzeyi of Arsenal during the Arsenal U23 training session at London Colney on August 12, 2021 in St Albans, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

League Two January transfer window: Arsenal recall defender from Carlisle and Stevenage sign former Mansfield Town man

Mansfield Town are yet to make a move in the new transfer window, but their league rivals have been busy with plenty of ins and outs.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:46 pm

Carlisle United have seen one in and one out defensively, while Hartlepool, Stevenage and Bradford are all amongst the clubs to have seen activity.

Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.

1. Luke O'Neill joins Stevenage

Former Mansfield Town defender Luke O'Neill has joined relegation battlers Stevenage. The right-back played 43 times for Stags in the 2011/12 season and has made nearly 200 League One appearances for AFC Wimbledon, Southend and Gillingham.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Jonathan Dinzeyi recalled from Carlisle

Jonathan Dinzeyi has had his loan spell ended at Carlisle United after Arsenal recalled the 22 year-old defender. The former England Youth international made just three appearances for the Cumbrians.

Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

3. Is Dion Pereira Bradford bound?

Winger Dion Pereira is all set for a loan deal to Bradford City, having fallen down the pecking order at Luton Town.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Loan duo leave Hartlepool

Hartlepool have confirmed that Will Goodwin and Tyler Burey have returned to their parent clubs after their loan deals ended. Goodwin will return to Stoke City, while Burey is heading back to Millwall.

Photo: Getty Images

League TwoArsenalHartlepoolBradford
