Carlisle United have seen one in and one out defensively, while Hartlepool, Stevenage and Bradford are all amongst the clubs to have seen activity.
Here’s a round-up of who has gone where, and who is rumoured to be on the move.
1. Luke O'Neill joins Stevenage
Former Mansfield Town defender Luke O'Neill has joined relegation battlers Stevenage. The right-back played 43 times for Stags in the 2011/12 season and has made nearly 200 League One appearances for AFC Wimbledon, Southend and Gillingham.
2. Jonathan Dinzeyi recalled from Carlisle
Jonathan Dinzeyi has had his loan spell ended at Carlisle United after Arsenal recalled the 22 year-old defender. The former England Youth international made just three appearances for the Cumbrians.
3. Is Dion Pereira Bradford bound?
Winger Dion Pereira is all set for a loan deal to Bradford City, having fallen down the pecking order at Luton Town.
4. Loan duo leave Hartlepool
Hartlepool have confirmed that Will Goodwin and Tyler Burey have returned to their parent clubs after their loan deals ended. Goodwin will return to Stoke City, while Burey is heading back to Millwall.
