League Two form guide shows best and worst teams in the division over last three months and where Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Stockport County, Swindon Town, Grimsby Town and Walsall rank
Stags have faltered a touch over the last four games.
But promotion-chasing Mansfield still remain in the top three after a fine middle part of the season.
The top end of the table has bunched up though following good spells of form by Crewe and MK Dons.
So who are the best and worst teams over the last 16 weeks of football? Here we have all the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website, starting on matchday 13 on the 20th October.
1 / 6