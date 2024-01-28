But promotion-chasing Mansfield still remain in the top three after a fine middle part of the season.

The top end of the table has bunched up though following good spells of form by Crewe and MK Dons.

So who are the best and worst teams over the last 16 weeks of football? Here we have all the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website, starting on matchday 13 on the 20th October.

1 . Wrexham - 32pts (+16) 15 10 2 3 30:14 16 32 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

2 . MK Dons - 32pts (+11) 15 10 2 3 28:17 11 32 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County - 31pts (+19) 15 9 4 2 33:14 19 31 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales