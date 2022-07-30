That is according to the findings of a survey conducted by Parimatch, who asked 500 EFL fans to predict which clubs will get promoted, which will be relegated, along with the dark horse to look out for.

Bradford City were the overwhelming pick for title winners. Northampton are backed to join them and Salford’s battle to get out of the division could also come finally be successful if the fans are correct.

Here’s how the fans reckon it’s gonna go. Percentage total includes aggregation of multiple-choice answers.

Give us all your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

1. Bradford City Votes: 267 Percentage of votes: 53.40% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town Percentage of votes: 44.80% Votes: 224 Photo: Pete Norton:Getty Photo Sales

3. Salford City Percentage of votes: 42.60% Votes: 213 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town Percentage of votes: 40.60% Votes: 203 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales