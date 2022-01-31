Bristol Rovers Joey Barton is working to sign a recognised left-back and a central midfielder on Deadline Day.
Colchester are making signing a goalkeeper a priority with the upcoming suspension for Shamal George, while Hartlepool United want a back-up shot-stopper.
Scunthorpe are closing in on striker Joe Nuttall, but Hartlepool United have been knocked back in bid for Oldham Athletic defender
Port Vale have a defender at the top of their shopping list, while Exeter are completing the paperwork to bring in an experienced EFL player.
1. Carl Piergianni going nowhere
Hartlepool United have had a bid rejected by fellow fourth-tier outfit Oldham Athletic for their defender Carl Piergianni, Football League World understands.
2. Joe Nuttall to move to Scunthorpe
Blackpool’s Joe Nuttall is expected to complete a move to Scunthorpe United before the transfer deadline today, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette. Nuttall, 25, was all set to move to Keith Hill’s side last week but the move was held up.
3. Hartlepool after back-up keeper
While the bulk of Hartlepool United’s transfer business has been done in January, the club remain in the market for a backup goalkeeper to current number one Ben Killip.
4. Colchester need new keeper
Colchester United are to make signing a new goalkeeper their top priority before they host Rochdale, on Tuesday night. The U's are looking to bring in a new shot-stopper, following Shamal George's red card in the 1-1 draw against Swindon Town, on Saturday.
