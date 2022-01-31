Northampton have sealed a deadline day move for Blackpool forward Beryly (Bez) Lubala on loan for the rest of the season.
1. George Ray loaned to Orient
Exeter defender George Ray has joined Leyton Orient on loan until the end of the season. The 28-year-old central defender joined the club from Tranmere and has currently made 23 appearances for the Grecians.
2. Bez Lubala joins Northampton
Northampton have sealed a deadline day move for Blackpool forward Beryly (Bez) Lubala on loan for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old can play as a striker or out wide and was wanted by other clubs but chose to sign for the Cobblers.
3. Sam Hornby to Colchester
Colchester United have signed goalkeeper Sam Hornby from League Two rivals Bradford City. The two clubs have agreed a loan deal for the rest of the season for the 27-year-old, who has made nine appearances for the Bantams this season.
4. Mitchell Roberts joins Carlisle on loan
Carlisle United have made young Birmingham City defender Mitchell Roberts their first signing on transfer deadline day. The 21-year-old has joined on a loan deal until the end of the season.
