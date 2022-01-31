Northampton have sealed a deadline day move for Blackpool forward Beryly (Bez) Lubala on loan for the rest of the season.

Bristol Rovers Joey Barton is working to sign a recognised left-back and a central midfielder on Deadline Day.

Colchester are making signing a goalkeeper a priority with the upcoming suspension for Shamal George, while Hartlepool United want a back-up shot-stopper.

Scunthorpe are closing in on striker Joe Nuttall, but Hartlepool United have been knocked back in bid for Oldham Athletic defender

Port Vale have a defender at the top of their shopping list, while Exeter are completing the paperwork to bring in an experienced EFL player.

