Mansfield Town have joined the race for Fleetwood Town’s Harrison Biggins, reports Alan Nixon. Biggins, 25, is also on the radar of Hartlepool. Biggins has been a regular for Fleetwood recently in League One and has played 28 times this term.

League Two Deadline Day: Cardiff City weigh up bid for Leyton Orient's Harry Smith and Mansfield Town rumoured to want Fleetwood man

League Two sides have less than 24 hours to get their squads in shape for the rest of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:13 am
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:40 pm

Northampton have sealed a deadline day move for Blackpool forward Beryly (Bez) Lubala on loan for the rest of the season.

Bristol Rovers Joey Barton is working to sign a recognised left-back and a central midfielder on Deadline Day.

Colchester are making signing a goalkeeper a priority with the upcoming suspension for Shamal George, while Hartlepool United want a back-up shot-stopper.

Scunthorpe are closing in on striker Joe Nuttall, but Hartlepool United have been knocked back in bid for Oldham Athletic defender

Port Vale have a defender at the top of their shopping list, while Exeter are completing the paperwork to bring in an experienced EFL player.

Keep up with the latest Deadline Day deals from League Two here.

1. Bez Lubala joins Northampton

Northampton have sealed a deadline day move for Blackpool forward Beryly (Bez) Lubala on loan for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old can play as a striker or out wide and was wanted by other clubs but chose to sign for the Cobblers.

2. Harry Smith interests Cardiff

Cardiff City could make a late move to sign Harry Smith from Leyton Orient on Deadline Day, sources have revealed to Football League World. The 26-year-old has scored 11 times in 24 League Two appearances.

3. Carl Piergianni going nowhere

Hartlepool United have had a bid rejected by fellow fourth-tier outfit Oldham Athletic for their defender Carl Piergianni, Football League World understands.

4. Joe Nuttall to move to Scunthorpe

Blackpool’s Joe Nuttall is expected to complete a move to Scunthorpe United before the transfer deadline today, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette. Nuttall, 25, was all set to move to Keith Hill’s side last week but the move was held up.

