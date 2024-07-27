Luton Town forward Elijah Adebayo has been rated as League One's most valuable player by one national football website.placeholder image
Luton Town forward Elijah Adebayo has been rated as League One's most valuable player by one national football website.

League One's £30.27m dream team, including the stars of Luton Town, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 14:29 BST
Some clubs around League One have spent big this season as they look to seal a promotion place.

It means there are some big name players in the league and some valuable squads with the top clubs investing big in what they hope will give them the quality needed to make it to the Championship.

But who are the most valuable players around the league and how much would it cost to bring them all together?

Here the transfermarkt.co.uk website has been taking a look and has come up with this starting XI, based on 4-2-3-1 formation.

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £1.48m

1. Joe Whitworth (Exeter City, on loan from Crystal Palace)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £1.48m Photo: Getty Images

Position: Left-Back Value: £870.000

2. Sean Roughan (Huddersfield Town)

Position: Left-Back Value: £870.000 Photo: Getty Images

Position: Centre-Back Value: £2.61m

3. Gabriel Osho (Cardiff City)

Position: Centre-Back Value: £2.61m Photo: Getty Images

Position: Centre-Back Value: £4.78m

4. Teden Mengi (Luton Town)

Position: Centre-Back Value: £4.78m Photo: Getty Images

