But any fears of a tough relegation campaign ahead this time out have certainly been eased by a good start to the season.

Stags have won three of their opening six matches and are unbeaten in four League One games.

They travel to struggling Wycombe this weekend looking to keep their points total ticking over against their hosts, who are still looking for their first League One win of the season.

Stags did start well last season before fading and only time will tell if history repeats itself.

The relegation market has already received a bit of a shake up with promoted trio Doncaster, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon looking comfortable in their new surroundings.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

