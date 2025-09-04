Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their last four n.League One games after a good start to the seasoplaceholder image
Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their last four n.League One games after a good start to the seaso

League One's latest relegation odds as Mansfield Town, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Stevenage drift in the market

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 12:25 BST
Stags ended last season looking over their shoulders at the bottom four.

But any fears of a tough relegation campaign ahead this time out have certainly been eased by a good start to the season.

Stags have won three of their opening six matches and are unbeaten in four League One games.

They travel to struggling Wycombe this weekend looking to keep their points total ticking over against their hosts, who are still looking for their first League One win of the season.

Stags did start well last season before fading and only time will tell if history repeats itself.

The relegation market has already received a bit of a shake up with promoted trio Doncaster, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon looking comfortable in their new surroundings.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

Have your say on who is getting relegated by joining the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here each day.

100/1

1. Luton Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
100/1

2. Cardiff City

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
80/1

3. Huddersfield Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
50/1

4. Stockport County

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StagsLeague OneDoncaster RoversBradford CityWycombe
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice