League One's latest relegation odds after defeats for Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle, Leyton Orient, Exeter City and Rotherham United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Stags slipped to defeat at Port Vale at the weekend to leave them without a win in four.

They ended last season looking over their shoulders at the bottom four after a long winless run saw them slip alarmingly down the table.

Right now Stags are eight places above the drop zone and playing well enough to know points and wins are likely to follow soon.

Around the league Port Vale, Reading, Peterborough United and Blackpool all won to boost their survival hopes, while Exeter and Rotherham were beaten as their struggles go on.

So who are the current favourites for relegation? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

80/1

1. Luton Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

2. Cardiff City

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

3. Huddersfield Town

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

