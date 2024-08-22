Paudie O'Connor is rated by one national football website as the best player in League One so far this season.placeholder image
League One's best players so far as the season reaches quarter-way - featuring players from Birmingham City, Lincoln City, Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:06 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 11:07 BST
The season has reached the quarter-way stage and these are the players who are said to be shining so far.

This list – of the top 20 performers – has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best players around League One so far this season..

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list, perhaps suprisingly, does not include any Stags players, with Lee Gregory Mansfield’s highest-rated player with an average rating of 7.11 despite already having seven goals to his name.

7.53

1. Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City)

7.53 Photo: Getty Images

7.48

2. Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic)

7.48 Photo: Getty Images

7.44

3. Lee Evans (Blackpool)

7.44 Photo: Getty Images

7.40

4. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United)

7.40 Photo: Getty Images

