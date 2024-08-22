This list – of the top 20 performers – has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best players around League One so far this season..

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list, perhaps suprisingly, does not include any Stags players, with Lee Gregory Mansfield’s highest-rated player with an average rating of 7.11 despite already having seven goals to his name.

Who do you think will be the star players this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.